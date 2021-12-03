Parents Of Oxford High School Shooting Suspect Charged With Involuntary Manslaughter

The parents of the student accused of opening fire at Oxford High School in Oxford Township, Michigan, will be charged with involuntary manslaughter, Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald said Friday.

James and Jennifer Crumbley, the parents of 15-year-old suspect Ethan Crumbley, will face four charges each, one for each of the four students shot and killed on Tuesday. The shooting also wounded seven other people.

In a press conference explaining the charges Friday, McDonald described what she said were the steps leading up to Tuesday’s tragedy. She said these included failing to secure the firearm the shooter used, and overlooking clear warning signs ahead of time.

After one of Ethan’s teachers caught him researching ammunition on his phone during class, for instance, his parents failed to respond to a voicemail and email from the school alerting them, according McDonald.

Instead, the county prosecutor said, Jennifer texted Ethan: “lol I’m not mad at you, you have to learn not to get caught.”