Michigan Teen Jailed For Skipping Schoolwork Is Released

“Give yourself a chance to follow through and finish something,” the judge told her, according to The Detroit News. “The right thing is for you and your mom to be separated for right now.”

The decision to detain her comes while the coronavirus pandemic has ripped through the country and killed more than 150,000 Americans. Detention centers are especially susceptible to spreading the coronavirus, and Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer issued an executive order in March to suspend detaining juveniles who violate probation unless they posed an immediate safety risk.

On Monday, prosecutors asked the Michigan appellate court to hear Grace’s case on an emergency basis and to order her release, ProPublica reported.

