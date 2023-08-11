'Heartbroken': Mick Fleetwood's Hawaii Restaurant Lost In Maui Fires

Fleetwood Mac co-founder Mick Fleetwood said his Maui restaurant was destroyed in deadly wildfires that reduced much of the historic town of Lahaina to ashes.

Fleetwood, who said he has lived on the island for decades, said the fires that consumed his restaurant Fleetwood’s On Front St. and killed at least 55 people on Maui have been a “devastating moment” for his community.

Advertisement

“Fleetwoods on front Street has been lost and while we are heartbroken our main priority is the safety of our dear staff and team members,” Fleetwood wrote on Instagram.

“On behalf of myself and my family I share my heartfelt thoughts and prayers for the people of MAUI. We are committed to supporting the community and those affected by this disaster in the days month and years to come.”

Fleetwood opened the upscale-casual restaurant in 2012, years after closing eateries in Virginia and Hollywood, according to Maui Now.

Advertisement

Wildfires spurred by windy and dry conditions from the passing Hurricane Dora also destroyed Lahina’s 200-year-old Waiola Church and left a 150-year-old banyan tree “smoldering at the base.”

Hawaii Gov. Josh Green on Thursday said the full extent of destruction in the town “will shock you.”