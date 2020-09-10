CORONAVIRUS

Pro Wrestling Icon Mick Foley Has One Scathing Question For Trump Supporters

The WWE Hall of Famer says there's "too much to lose to stay quiet."

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley says he didn’t intend to get too political ahead of November’s election, in which President Donald Trump is facing off against former Vice President Joe Biden. That changed on Wednesday amid revelations that Trump knew how dangerous the coronavirus was, yet lied to the public about it earlier this year and repeatedly downplayed the threat. 

“There is simply TOO MUCH to lose to stay quiet,” Foley wrote on Twitter.

He then shared a tweet with audio of Trump’s confession along with a question for the president’s supporters: 

Foley, who has wrestled under the names Cactus Jack and Mankind, among others, added:

He later thanked those who responded.

Foley was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2013, the same year Trump was given the honor. Last summer, Foley posted a video to Trump urging him to speed up coronavirus testing programs: 

Over the weekend, Foley called out people who refuse to wear a mask:

A HuffPost Guide To Coronavirus
Everyone deserves accurate information about COVID-19. Support journalism without a paywall — and keep it free for everyone — by becoming a HuffPost member today.
testPromoTitleReplace testPromoDekReplace Join HuffPost Today! No thanks.
Overnight Editor, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Donald Trump Coronavirus 2020 Election Mick Foley