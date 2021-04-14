Mick Jagger Nails The Problem With Anti-Vaxxers: 'Rational Thought Doesn't Work'

Rock legend Mick Jagger dropped a surprise new single with Dave Grohl of Foo Fighters on Tuesday that rips into conspiracy theorists and anti-vaxxers.
In “Eazy Sleazy,” the Rolling Stones frontman belts out:
Shooting the vaccine
Bill Gates is in my bloodstream
It’s mind control
The Earth is flat and cold
It’s never warming up
The Arctic’s turned to slush
The second coming’s late
There’s aliens in the deep state
Jagger told Rolling Stone magazine that the verse was “a piss-take on conspiracy theories” and lit into anti-vaxxers as “irrational.”
“Of course, there’s no point in speaking to people about it. They don’t get it,” he said. “They got what they believe in and they believe in that. And it doesn’t matter what you say, they’re gonna believe in it. And rational thought doesn’t work.”
Jagger noted that he himself was vaccinated.
Read his full interview here.
On his YouTube page, Jagger said that he hopes the new song delivers some “much-needed optimism” while waiting for an end to the lockdowns caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
He also wrote that Grohl plays guitar, drums and bass on the track:
A HuffPost Guide To Coronavirus
- Do your vaccine side effects predict how you’d react to COVID-19?
- “I’ve been sick from COVID-19 for almost a year.”
- Should children go to camp this summer?
- These are the most common ways the COVID-19 pandemic has affected mental health.
- Find all that and more on our coronavirus hub page.