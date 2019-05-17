Mick Jagger, 75, Shows Off Sick Dance Moves Just 6 Weeks After Heart Surgery

Mick Jagger is just two months shy of his 76th birthday and six weeks removed from heart surgery... but you wouldn’t know it by watching his dance moves.

The Rolling Stones frontman shared a video on Twitter to show fans he’s in back in shape and ready to hit the stage again, with the band rescheduling tour dates that had been postponed due to his surgery.

And clearly, time is on his side:

The song in the clip is “Techno Fan” by the Wombats, but the moves are all Classic Mick.

Jagger’s heart valve surgery in the first week of April caused the Stones to postpone its North American tour. But with the frontman clearly on the mend, the band announced the shows will resume on June 21... or roughly two and a half months after Jagger’s surgery:

Looking forward to seeing you there! pic.twitter.com/Z6Vf8O0M6G — Mick Jagger (@MickJagger) May 16, 2019

Fans and fellow musicians were wowed by Jagger’s moves:

No damn excuses for anyone younger hitting the stages ....#TheRollingStones — Chuck D (@MrChuckD) May 15, 2019

nobody more badass and timeless. period. — Dan Reynolds (@DanReynolds) May 15, 2019

I threw my back out just watching this — The Dad (@thedad) May 15, 2019

Breaking: Mick Jagger is actually Benjamin Button. pic.twitter.com/3JzNtTgPDh — Irish Dave (@iamirishdave) May 15, 2019

You are the best of us. Bow Down. — Danny Deraney (@DannyDeraney) May 15, 2019

Neither Mick or Keith can be killed by conventional weapons! pic.twitter.com/xAn8H7ymZu — Steve Winchester 👉 Podcast Names are Tricky! 😳 (@SteveKuma) May 15, 2019