Mick Jagger, 75, Shows Off Sick Dance Moves Just 6 Weeks After Heart Surgery

Mick Jagger is just two months shy of his 76th birthday and six weeks removed from heart surgery... but you wouldn’t know it by watching his dance moves.
The Rolling Stones frontman shared a video on Twitter to show fans he’s in back in shape and ready to hit the stage again, with the band rescheduling tour dates that had been postponed due to his surgery.
And clearly, time is on his side:
The song in the clip is “Techno Fan” by the Wombats, but the moves are all Classic Mick.
Jagger’s heart valve surgery in the first week of April caused the Stones to postpone its North American tour. But with the frontman clearly on the mend, the band announced the shows will resume on June 21... or roughly two and a half months after Jagger’s surgery:
Fans and fellow musicians were wowed by Jagger’s moves: