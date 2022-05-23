Mick Jagger Gets No Satisfaction From 'Superficial' Harry Styles Comparisons

Mick Jagger poses with Harry Styles in 2015 at The Rolling Stones Los Angeles Club Show. Kevin Mazur via Getty Images

It’s safe to say Mick Jagger won’t be taking up residence at “Harry’s House” anytime soon.

The rock legend, who has long served as an inspiration for Harry Styles, addressed the comparisons between himself and the former One Direction singer, while also somewhat shadily dismissing his pop disciple’s singing abilities.

Just a day after Styles released his third studio album, “Harry’s House,” during an interview with The Sunday Times, the Rolling Stones frontman gave his unvarnished opinions about the singer’s moves, which it turns out, are not much like Jagger’s at all.

Advertisement

“I like Harry — we have an easy relationship,” Jagger told the outlet.

“I mean, I used to wear a lot more eye makeup than him. Come on, I was much more androgynous,” he continued. “He doesn’t have a voice like mine or move on stage like me; he just has a superficial resemblance to my younger self, which is fine – he can’t help that.”

Surely, Styles has benefited immensely from the mold Jagger broke with his signature on-stage swagger and gender-neutral fashion choices.

And yet, so little has changed since Jagger’s heyday with Styles receiving a wave of backlash over wearing a gown on the cover of Vogue from right-wing pundits on social media back in 2020.

“Clothes are there to have fun with and experiment with and play with,” Styles told Vogue at the time. “What’s really exciting is that all of these lines are just kind of crumbling away. When you take away ‘There’s clothes for men and there’s clothes for women,’ once you remove any barriers, obviously you open up the arena in which you can play.”

Advertisement

Jagger has acknowledged his “influence” on the “Watermelon Sugar” singer in the past.

“He’s got it going on. I know him, he comes to see me in lots of shows,” the 78-year-old rocker told The Press in 2015. “And yeah, I can see the influence. But I don’t say anything to him, I just tell him he looks nice. I like him. He’s very decent.”

Styles, for one, seems to have taken the relatively frosty reception in stride, frequently pulling inspiration from Jagger’s fashion and even delivering a spot-on impersonation of him on “Saturday Night Live.”