Mick Jagger Doing Quarantine Chores Is Must-Watch Inspiration

The Rolling Stones icon is a beast of burden on "The Tonight Show."

Wild horses couldn’t drag us away from watching Mick Jagger do household chores during the coronavirus lockdown. (See the video above.)

Sure, it’s a fake newsreel showing the Rolling Stones legend hammering, shepherding and rose-pruning from “The Tonight Show” Monday. But the sight of the 76-year-old superstar tackling what must be done can still inspire us to make the most of sheltering in place.

All that work sure seems to be giving the rock ‘n’ roll icon satisfaction. Can we borrow that hammer and wrench, Mick?

