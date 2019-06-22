Mick Jagger Makes Loud And Lively Return To Stage After Heart Surgery

Mick Jagger made a triumphant return to The Rolling Stones on Friday, skipping, leaping and dancing down the stage less than three months after his hiatus for heart surgery.

In March, the band announced it would postpone its North American tour while the 75-year-old frontman received a heart valve replacement, but as Jagger kicked off the first show at Chicago’s Soldier Field, he looked good as new.

Sporting a diamond-patterned black-and-white leather jacket, skin-tight pants and sneakers, the singer rushed out into the sold-out crowd, which totaled some 60,000 fans, according to NBC News.

#MickJagger singing his first song at his first major concert - here in #Chicago - sprinting out into the crowd. The #RollingStones’ frontman is showing no signs off illness that delayed the start of the tour earlier this year. pic.twitter.com/gniRlo1M9E — Michael Tarm (@mtarm) June 22, 2019

Cracking a joke near the start of his performance, Jagger gave a shoutout to the city’s new mayor, Lori Lightfoot, and jabbed Alderman Ed Burke, who has been indicted by the feds for alleged corruption.

“I want to welcome Lori Lightfoot,” he said. “I’m sorry Ed Burke couldn’t make it tonight.”

Lightfoot thanked the singer on Twitter and said she hopes to make it to his next show.

Thanks for the shout out, @mickjagger. Wasn’t at your show last night, but hope to be there next Tuesday. Welcome to Chicago! https://t.co/1HNeKF9VOG — Mayor Lori Lightfoot (@chicagosmayor) June 22, 2019

Ending the performance, Jagger topped off a slew of the band’s biggest hits like “Gimme Shelter” and “Start Me Up” with another crowd favorite, “Satisfaction,” accompanied by a fireworks display.

In an early morning tweet on Saturday, Jagger thanked the audience for “a great opening show.”

The Stones are scheduled to rock the venue again on Tuesday before heading off to Ontario, Canada.

Thank you for a great opening show Chicago !



Photo by @KevinMazur pic.twitter.com/chAvyxbKU3 — Mick Jagger (@MickJagger) June 22, 2019

The No Filter Tour was initially set to begin in April, but was delayed by two months. Announcing the news, Jagger said he was “devastated” over the change in plans, telling fans, “I really hate letting you down like this.”

Days later, he said he was “feeling much better” and “on the mend.”

In May, Jagger tweeted a video of himself busting out his classic dance moves, showing off his recovery and stunning fellow musicians and fans.

The band has 16 dates left on the tour, which will feature cost-to-coast stops including New Jersey, Texas, Arizona and California.