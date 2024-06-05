Mick Jagger Taunts Ron DeSantis At Stones' Florida Concert

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Mick Jagger teased Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis at the Rolling Stones’ concert in Florida this week after needling Donald Trump on a previous tour stop.

“We have some great local celebrities that have come tonight,” the legendary lead singer reportedly said at Camping World Stadium on Monday. “Tiger Woods is here, for instance. Joey Fatone is here. And Ron DeSantis is up there in the suite. He’s having a date night with Mickey Mouse. I’m so glad they finally made up.”

The Rock and Roll Hall of Famer was likely referring to DeSantis’ takeover of the theme park’s governing district in retaliation for Disney’s public objections to his “Don’t Say Gay” law banning lessons on sexual orientation and gender identity in younger grades. Disney sued DeSantis and his appointed allies for infringement of free speech, and the two sides settled in March.

Reps for DeSantis, who dropped out of the Republican race for president in January, told Newsweek the governor was not at the concert. DeSantis spokesperson Bryan Griffin criticized the outlet on X (formerly Twitter) for its “leftist bias” and for publishing Jagger’s remark before reaching out to DeSantis’ team for comment.

Jagger has taken aim at other conservative politicians on the Hackney Diamonds tour.

In New Orleans early last month, the singer belted out “You Can’t Always Get What You Want” and told the crowd that Louisiana GOP Gov. Jeff Landry “wants to take us back to the Stone Age.”

In late May, the pop culture icon tweaked Trump, the presumptive GOP presidential nominee, at a concert in the New York City area.

“I was a bit worried about the weather tonight. I thought we were going to get a Stormy Daniels, but we’re all right,” Jagger told fans. At the time, Trump’s hush money trial was ongoing in Manhattan; he was convicted last week of concealing payments to silence Daniels about their alleged tryst.