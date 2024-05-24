No Sympathy For The Devil: Mick Jagger Jabs At Trump In Concert

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Mick Jagger didn’t ask Donald Trump if it would be “enough for your cheating heart” at a New Jersey concert on Thursday, but he did mention the woman Trump is accused of having an affair with.

HuffPost Trends director Buck Wolf, who attended the show, reports that the Rolling Stones’ frontman noted an improved forecast at MetLife Stadium and quipped:

“I was a bit worried about the weather tonight. I thought we were going to get a Stormy Daniels, but we’re all right.”

According to the Guardian’s Lloyd Green, the 80-year-old rock ’n roll legend also mentioned the four-time-indicted Republican candidate’s “trials and tribulations” ― one of which is unfolding across the Hudson River and features Daniels.

Trump’s hush-money trial in Manhattan has reached closing arguments before a jury determines whether Trump illegally tried to conceal payments to the porn star for her silence. The payment was meant to keep her from going public about an alleged extramarital tryst with Trump, which could have damaged his chances in the 2016 election.

During a song set voted on by the crowd, Jagger reminded the fans of a “much bigger vote happening in November,” NJ.com reported.

