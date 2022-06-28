Politics

Mick Mulvaney Says He Knows Cassidy Hutchinson: 'I Don't Think She's Lying'

“This is explosive stuff," Trump's former acting chief of staff tweeted after the former White House aide testified before the House select committee.
David Moye

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Cassidy Hutchinson’s damning testimony on Tuesday before the House Jan. 6 committee may have swayed at least one of Donald Trump’s former staffers.

Former acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney suggested on Twitter that there is every reason to believe Hutchinson’s account of Trump’s actions on Jan. 6, 2021.

“This is explosive stuff. If Cassidy is making this up, they will need to say that. If she isn’t they will have to corroborate. I know her. I don’t think she is lying,” he tweeted.

During her testimony, Hutchinson testified that:

Mulvaney had other strong opinions that Trump probably won’t like.

Not surprisingly, Trump attacked Hutchinson on his Truth Social platform, saying he “hardly knew her” while also describing her as a “total phony,” “leaker” and “bad news.”

However, considering that Mulvaney served as both Trump’s chief of staff and, at times, his chief apologist, his support for Hutchinson’s allegations made some people take note.

GOP pollster Frank Luntz noted that there is a big difference between saying something under oath and merely spouting off on social media.

Some were doubtful that Mulvaney’s apparent change of heart was anything permanent.

