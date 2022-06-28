Mick Mulvaney Says He Knows Cassidy Hutchinson: 'I Don't Think She's Lying'

Cassidy Hutchinson’s damning testimony on Tuesday before the House Jan. 6 committee may have swayed at least one of Donald Trump’s former staffers.
Former acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney suggested on Twitter that there is every reason to believe Hutchinson’s account of Trump’s actions on Jan. 6, 2021.
“This is explosive stuff. If Cassidy is making this up, they will need to say that. If she isn’t they will have to corroborate. I know her. I don’t think she is lying,” he tweeted.
During her testimony, Hutchinson testified that:
-
Both Trump’s lawyer and chief of staff knew that “things might get real, real bad on Jan. 6” at least four days beforehand;
-
Trump was so mad when his then-attorney general said there was no evidence of election fraud that he apparently shattered dishes and splattered ketchup in the West Wing;
-
A Secret Service agent told her that Trump tried to grab the steering wheel of the presidential limo in hopes of driving to the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
Mulvaney had other strong opinions that Trump probably won’t like.
Not surprisingly, Trump attacked Hutchinson on his Truth Social platform, saying he “hardly knew her” while also describing her as a “total phony,” “leaker” and “bad news.”
However, considering that Mulvaney served as both Trump’s chief of staff and, at times, his chief apologist, his support for Hutchinson’s allegations made some people take note.
GOP pollster Frank Luntz noted that there is a big difference between saying something under oath and merely spouting off on social media.
Some were doubtful that Mulvaney’s apparent change of heart was anything permanent.