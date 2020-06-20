Former acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney was mocked on social media Friday after he revealed the “one criticism” he could have of President Donald Trump.

“If there was one criticism that I would level against the president, is that he didn’t hire very well,” Mulvaney, who is now the U.S. special envoy to Northern Ireland, told CNN’s “New Day” while defending Trump from the slew of criticism he has faced from former top-ranking officials in his administration.

Twitter users pointed out that Mulvaney was hired by Trump to perform three roles in the White House.

Check out the video here:

“[Trump] didn’t hire very well. He did not have experience at running government, and didn’t know how to put together a team that could work well with him,” former acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney tells @jimsciutto about the President’s appointees. pic.twitter.com/eAtMJwRnFW — New Day (@NewDay) June 19, 2020

Trump “did not have experience at running government and didn’t know how to put together a team that could work well with him,” said Mulvaney.

Mulvaney later argued that many of the former officials who have criticized Trump — such as former Defense Secretary James Mattis and former White House chief of staff John Kelly ― “are folks who are either in the military or actively involved in the military.”

“Military personality is just not the type that works well with Donald Trump, who’s a small businessman who’s done extraordinarily well,” Mulvaney claimed.

Mulvaney served as acting White House chief of staff from January 2019 to March 2020, as the director of the Office of Management and Budget from February 2017 to March 2020 and as the acting director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau from November 2017 to December 2018.

The consensus among many Twitter users was that he’d self-owned with his comments:

Mick Mulvaney with the unwitting self-own there—lol. — Barbara Walsh (@AtreiyaN7) June 19, 2020

1) This level of self-own from Mulvaney is devastating.



2) Hiring is arguably the most important part of the presidency! https://t.co/fr2oOwelMv — KendrickVonderschmit (@Kendrickvonder) June 19, 2020

Kind of an epic self-own for Mulvaney. — Devin’s 🐮 Udders Are Long, Steep & Very Slippery (@maryangelafitz) June 19, 2020

Self-indicting aka self-own aka own goal plus the 3fer obituary on Trump.

-didn't hire very well

-did not have experience running government

-didn't know how to put together a team https://t.co/xzzyxAUDro — Shadow Cloud (@Panawahpskek) June 19, 2020

What a self-own... he hired Mick Mulvaney — Danielle (@SoTiredOfIt_) June 19, 2020