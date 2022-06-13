Mick Mulvaney Trashes Trump Staffers As 'Garbage' And Twitter Users Pounce

Former acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney slammed the people who stayed with Donald Trump at the end of his presidency as “garbage” on Monday ― only to have Twitter users remind him of his own trashy antics.
Mulvaney, who was serving as a U.S. special envoy to Northern Ireland at the time of the Jan. 6 insurrection and resigned a few days later, suggested that when a person surrounds themselves with people like Rudy Giuliani, Sidney Powell, Lin Wood and Peter Navarro, bad things are bound to happen.
Considering Mulvaney openly admitted ― and approved ― of the quid pro quo between his former boss and Ukraine that led to his first impeachment, many Twitter users trashed the current CBS paid on-air contributor’s “garbage in, garbage out” comment.
One person pointed out that Mulvaney’s niece helped organize the “Stop The Steal” rally that led to the insurrection.
One person did offer Mulvaney some friendly advice.