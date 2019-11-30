POLITICS

Mick Mulvaney's Air Force One Outfit Becomes A Hilarious Meme: 'Trump's Caddy'

The acting White House chief of staff wore a stars and stripes shirt and a "Space Force" hat and immediately went viral.

A photograph of acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney set Twitter alight on Friday.

Reuters photographer Tom Brenner snapped Mulvaney walking under the wing of Air Force One at Palm Beach International Airport, Florida, following President Donald Trump﻿’s surprise Thanksgiving trip to Afghanistan.

He was wearing a stars and stripes shirt ― and a hat emblazoned with the words “Space Force,” in reference to Trump’s planned new intergalactic branch of the U.S. military.

Acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney was photographed descending from Air Force One at Palm Beach International Airport in West Palm Beach, Florida, on Friday.
Acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney was wearing a stars and stripes shirt and a hat emblazoned with the words "Space Force."

Tweeters inevitably had some thoughts on Mulvaney’s outfit.

“He totally looks like Trump’s caddy in this photo,” wrote one.

Added another: “Mick Mulvaney looks like he’s starring in a Disney+ movie about a 10-year-old who accidentally becomes president.”

