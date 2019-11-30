Mick Mulvaney's Air Force One Outfit Becomes A Hilarious Meme: 'Trump's Caddy'

A photograph of acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney set Twitter alight on Friday.
Reuters photographer Tom Brenner snapped Mulvaney walking under the wing of Air Force One at Palm Beach International Airport, Florida, following President Donald Trump’s surprise Thanksgiving trip to Afghanistan.
He was wearing a stars and stripes shirt ― and a hat emblazoned with the words “Space Force,” in reference to Trump’s planned new intergalactic branch of the U.S. military.
Tweeters inevitably had some thoughts on Mulvaney’s outfit.
“He totally looks like Trump’s caddy in this photo,” wrote one.
Added another: “Mick Mulvaney looks like he’s starring in a Disney+ movie about a 10-year-old who accidentally becomes president.”
REAL LIFE. REAL NEWS. REAL VOICES.
Help us tell more of the stories that matter from voices that too often remain unheard.