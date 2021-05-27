Mickey Callaway Fired By The Angels For Sexual Harassment

Former New York Mets manager Mickey Callaway was suspended by Major League Baseball on Wednesday through at least the end of the 2022 season following an investigation of sexual harassment allegations.

Shortly after MLB’s announcement of the suspension, the Los Angeles Angels said they had fired Callaway, the team’s pitching coach since October 2019. The Angels suspended him on Feb. 2 at the start of MLB’s investigation.

Commissioner Rob Manfred did not release details of what MLB’s probe determined, but said in a statement “I have concluded that Mr. Callaway violated MLB’s policies, and that placement on the ineligible list is warranted.”

Multiple women accused Callaway of sexual harassment.

Citing a report by The Athletic, AP wrote previously that Callaway, former manager of the New York Mets, “aggressively pursued several women who work in sports media and sent three of them inappropriate photos.”

“Callaway sent uninvited and sometimes unanswered messages to the women via email, text or social media and asked one to send nude photos in return, according to the report,” the wire service added.

Icon Sportswire via Getty Images Mickey Callaway was hired as the Angels pitching coach in 2019.