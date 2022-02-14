Mickey Guyton Talks About Meeting Prince Harry At The Super Bowl

Mickey Guyton came face to face with royalty at the Super Bowl Sunday night.

The country singer met the Duke of Sussex after belting out the national anthem prior to the big game at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

“I met Prince Harry. He was just lovely,” the “Black Like Me” singer wrote on Instagram Monday, alongside a photo of herself with the royal, who was wearing a face mask.

“I even curtsied in my track suit,” she wrote.

“Okay THIS is a flex,” one commenter wrote. Another remarked: “Tracksuit curtsy is a sick alter ego name.”

The Duke of Sussex, who moved to California with his wife, Meghan Markle, in 2020, attended Sunday’s game with his cousin Princess Eugenie. Neither of their spouses were at the game, where the Los Angeles Rams bested the Cincinnati Bengals to take home the trophy.

Prince Harry and Princess Eugenie in the house at #SBLVI pic.twitter.com/uKyIdqIFmE — NFL UK (@NFLUK) February 14, 2022

The game was a who’s who of L.A. stars, with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Chris Tucker, Justin Bieber, Ellen DeGeneres, Martha Stewart and many more in the stands.

To see all the star power that showed up, including some celebs you might have missed, check out the list below:

