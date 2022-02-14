Entertainment

Mickey Guyton Talks About Meeting Prince Harry At The Super Bowl

The country singer met the Duke of Sussex after she sang the national anthem.
Mickey Guyton came face to face with royalty at the Super Bowl Sunday night.

The country singer met the Duke of Sussex after belting out the national anthem prior to the big game at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

“I met Prince Harry. He was just lovely,” the “Black Like Me” singer wrote on Instagram Monday, alongside a photo of herself with the royal, who was wearing a face mask.

“I even curtsied in my track suit,” she wrote.

“Okay THIS is a flex,” one commenter wrote. Another remarked: “Tracksuit curtsy is a sick alter ego name.”

The Duke of Sussex, who moved to California with his wife, Meghan Markle, in 2020, attended Sunday’s game with his cousin Princess Eugenie. Neither of their spouses were at the game, where the Los Angeles Rams bested the Cincinnati Bengals to take home the trophy.

The game was a who’s who of L.A. stars, with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Chris Tucker, Justin Bieber, Ellen DeGeneres, Martha Stewart and many more in the stands.

To see all the star power that showed up, including some celebs you might have missed, check out the list below:

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson
Kevin C. Cox via Getty Images
Portia de Rossi and Ellen DeGeneres
Ronald Martinez via Getty Images
Matt Damon and Luciana Barroso
Ronald Martinez via Getty Images
Blue Ivy Carter
Kevin C. Cox via Getty Images
Rebel Wilson
Ronald Martinez via Getty Images
Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner
Kevin Mazur via Getty Images
2 Chainz, Tyga, YG, Antonio Brown, Kanye and North West
Steph Chambers via Getty Images
Jhené Aiko
Kevin Mazur via Getty Images
LeBron James
Andy Lyons via Getty Images
Chip and Joanna Gaines and Ellen DeGeneres
Ronald Martinez via Getty Images
Kevin Hart
Andy Lyons via Getty Images
Jay Z and Blue Ivy Carter
via Associated Press
Charlize Theron and Matt Damon
Ronald Martinez via Getty Images
Olivia Rodrigo
Katelyn Mulcahy via Getty Images
Mickey Guyton
Steph Chambers via Getty Images
Chris Tucker
Steph Chambers via Getty Images
Justin and Hailey Bieber
Kevin Mazur via Getty Images
Zedd
Kevin C. Cox via Getty Images
Devin Booker
Kevin C. Cox via Getty Images
Kendrick Lamar, Eminem, Dr. Dre, 50 Cent, Mary J. Blige, and Snoop Dogg
Ronald Martinez via Getty Images
Roger Goodell
Kevin C. Cox via Getty Images

