Mickey Mantle's Gross Move On Reporter Detailed In Her New Memoir

Mickey Mantle apparently belongs in the Creeps Hall of Fame, too.

The New York Yankees legend once handed a reporter a flower-decorated greeting card, and it wasn’t to wish her a happy birthday.

“Wanna fuck?” read the card, according to sportswriter Diane K. Shah’s new memoir, “A Farewell To Arms, Legs, And Jockstraps.” Shah wrote for The National Observer, Newsweek and The Los Angeles Herald Examiner, where she became the first female sports columnist for a daily paper, according to one bio.

In an excerpt published by the New York Post Wednesday, Shah recounted the greeting card incident while she was interviewing Mantle in 1970. He was a Yankee first-base coach at the time. (He retired as a player before the 1969 season.)

Mantle joked about his marriage being too long and made his crude move.

“He reached inside his jacket and pulled out a greeting card,” Shah wrote. “He handed it to me. The front showed a picture of flowers, and I assumed this was a card he intended to give his wife. I opened it. Inside, it said, ‘Wanna f uck?’ He grinned.”

“I stared at the card,” she continued. “Had he bought this specially for me, or was this something he did all the time? I suddenly felt bad, but I wasn’t sure if it was for me or for him. I closed the card and — without a word — handed it back.”

Associated Press Mickey Mantle, pictured in 1966, attempted a lewd come-on that is chronicled in a sportswriter's memoir.

According to Publishers Weekly, Shah also wrote that when she asked the three-time MVP and seven-time World Series winner what he liked to hunt, he replied, “Pussy.”

Jane Leavy, whose 2010 “The Last Boy: Mickey Mantle and the End of America’s Childhood” detailed the late slugger’s troubled off-field life and his alcoholism, was hit on by Mantle as well.

Mantle “thrust an unwanted hand at her before passing out,” a Los Angeles Times reviewer wrote of the incident reported in the book. Leavy characterized the late slugger as a “creepy, weepy, abusive drunk,” the reviewer noted.