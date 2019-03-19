Homer Simpson Meets Mickey Mouse, And It Goes Just As Well As You'd Expect

Disney’s acquisition of 21st Century Fox is expected to be completed Tuesday night, marking the beginning of a truly bizarre blended family of pop culture icons.

And at least one Fox employee is celebrating his new corporate overloads in a very cheeky manner.

Al Jean, the longtime showrunner of “The Simpsons,” celebrated the change in ownership on Tuesday with a tweet showing the first meeting between Disney mascot Mickey Mouse and Fox’s own Homer and Bart Simpson.

Spoiler alert: It went about as well as you’d expect (meaning not good at all).

Of course, a couple of “Simpsons” fans couldn’t help but join in the Disney dragging.

Welcome home Simpsons lol pic.twitter.com/K5Orqh5je1 — UrbanNoizeRmx (@UrbanNoize2) March 19, 2019

To think this was in The Simpsons Movie 12 years ago and now the Mouse is in charge. My, how time flies. Welcome to the family, Disney. pic.twitter.com/g4UxIIttQo — Jason Hintz (@mrgrimmace) March 19, 2019