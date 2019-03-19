ENTERTAINMENT

Homer Simpson Meets Mickey Mouse, And It Goes Just As Well As You'd Expect

Longtime “Simpsons” showrunner Al Jean celebrated Disney's takeover of Fox with a tweet showing Mickey Mouse's run-in with Homer and Bart Simpson.

Disney’s acquisition of 21st Century Fox is expected to be completed Tuesday night, marking the beginning of a truly bizarre blended family of pop culture icons.

And at least one Fox employee is celebrating his new corporate overloads in a very cheeky manner.

Al Jean, the longtime showrunner of “The Simpsons,” celebrated the change in ownership on Tuesday with a tweet showing the first meeting between Disney mascot Mickey Mouse and Fox’s own Homer and Bart Simpson.

Spoiler alert: It went about as well as you’d expect (meaning not good at all).

Of course, a couple of “Simpsons” fans couldn’t help but join in the Disney dragging.

The merger means that “The Simpsons” will become a Disney-owned property. TV Insider says that while the show will be produced by Disney’s 20th Century Fox, it will continue to air on Fox Corporation’s Fox Broadcasting Company.

