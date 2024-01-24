Entertainment2024 electionRon DeSantis the daily show

Mickey Mouse Trolls Ron DeSantis With Brutal 'Daily Show' Goodbye

The Disney character pulled no punches explaining why the Florida governor's campaign "was the saddest thing I’ve ever seen."
Lee Moran
Reporter, HuffPost

“The Daily Show” on Tuesday spoofed a blunt message from Mickey Mouse to mock Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) over the suspension of his presidential campaign.

The Comedy Central program turned to the Disney character amid DeSantis’ ongoing feud with the entertainment giant over its criticism of Florida’s so-called “Don’t Say Gay” policy.

Mickey began, “Hiya Ron DeSantis, heard you ended your campaign. And I just wanted to say, suck it loser, your campaign was the saddest thing I’ve ever seen and I watched Bambi’s mom get shot to death.”

“Isn’t life funny Ron? I enter the public domain and you’re exiting it,” Mickey continued, later calling DeSantis the “most pathetic jackass I’ve ever seen and I know Eeyore.”

Watch the full parody video here:

