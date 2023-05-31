Mother of Ashli Babbitt Arrested In Scuffle During Washington Protest

Micki Witthoeft, the mother of Ashli Babbitt, was arrested Tuesday in Washington on charges of simple assault and destruction of property, police said.

Witthoeft, 58, allegedly scuffled with a counterprotester during a march on Monday outside the jail where many Jan. 6 defendants are being held. The counterprotester alleged in a complaint filed with police that Witthoeft pushed her and damaged her megaphone.

The Daily Beast captured video from Witthoeft’s arrest. The outlet reported she was released later Tuesday and returned to a right-wing protest area near the jail, quipping the booking process “really wasn’t that bad.”

Here's the video taken by The Daily Beast outside of the D.C. jail tonight: pic.twitter.com/FhE3EKHgRG — Zachary Petrizzo (@ZTPetrizzo) May 31, 2023

The arrest comes a day after Witthoeft participated in the march to honor her daughter. Babbitt, an Air Force veteran shot to death by a Capitol Police officer during the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection as she attempted to breach the Speaker’s Lobby. Babbitt’s death has become a rallying point for far-right supporters of former President Donald Trump.

Witthoeft was also arrested by the Capitol Police in January on charges she illegally blocked traffic on a roadway and failed to comply with police orders. Those charges were later dropped.

