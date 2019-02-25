HuffPost Finds

The Best Mid-Century Modern Furniture Available In AllModern's Warehouse Sale

These are the best finds for under $1,000.

Looking to overhaul your home decor? If Scandinavian-inspired is too simplistic and maximalism is too loud, your furniture sweet spot might be mid-century modern.

The good news is you don’t have to rely on West Elm to fulfill all of your mid-century modern furniture needs. Most home items in AllModern’s February Warehouse Sale are up to 65 percent off, and there are plenty of mid-century modern pieces to choose from.

The sale runs through Sunday, and you can save big on large home items like upholstered sectional sofas and wooden coffee tables — we even found a $500 rug marked down $85.

We’ve rounded up some of the best mid-century modern furniture that’s on sale at AllModern so you can spend less time searching and more time rearranging your living room.

1
Rosina Reversible Sleeper Sectional
AllModern
Originally $1,030, on sale for $560.
2
Makayla TV Stand for TVs up to 59"
AllModern
Originally $287, on sale for $170
3
Rectangle Nickel Wall Mirror
AllModern
Originally $675, on sale for $238.
4
Frances Gray Rug
AllModern
Originally $529, on sale for $85
5
Brook Side Chair
AllModern
Originally $300, on sale for $140
6
Caden 10-Light Sputnik Chandelier
AllModern
Originally $225, on sale for $130
7
Pellston End Table with Storage
AllModern
Originally $304, on sale for $134
8
Gardner 2 Door Accent Cabinet
AllModern
Originally $339, on sale for $310
9
Alyssa 25.5" Bar Stool
AllModern
Originally $375, on sale for $195
10
Branson Lake Wood Storage Bench
AllModern
Originally $319, on sale for $210
11
Eugene 55.5" Arched Floor Lamp
AllModern
Originally $185, on sale for $123
12
Phipps Barrel Chair
AllModern
Originally $400, on sale for $177
13
Andersonville Floating Desk
AllModern
Originally $300, on sale for $178
14
Abril Queen Upholstered Platform Bed
AllModern
Originally $1,397, on sale for $463
15
Meggie Sofa
AllModern
Originally $1366, on sale for $710.

Browse More Mid-Century Modern Furniture From AllModern

