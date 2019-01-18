Food & DrinkHome & LivingMoneyParentingRelationshipsStyle & BeautyTravelWellnessWork/LifeFinds
Mid-Century Modern Pieces To Get On Sale At Wayfair This Weekend

Get mid-century modern furniture and home decor on sale this weekend.
By Brittany Nims
01/18/2019 05:14pm ET
There are plenty of MLK Day 2019 sales happening this weekend, but there’s one we’re eyeing in particular.

The furniture and home decor experts are Wayfair just launched their ultimate four-day clearance sale on everything from living room furniture and bedroom accessories to home decor for every room.

The sale includes up to 75 percent off home essentials. We’re talking $50 rugs, $100 bedroom furniture, mattresses up to 75 percent off, and home decor starting at just $10. If your New Years resolutions is to get more organized, there’s also plenty of organization essentials on sale up to 60 percent off, too.

Because mid-century modern is the interior design trend with no end in sight, we’ve combed through the sales clutter to find some gorgeous mid-century pieces that’ll look right at home in your home.

Below, 15 mid-century modern pieces to get on sale at Wayfair this weekend:

FYI, HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

1
Valmy Lounge Chair
Wayfair
Normally: $300Sale: $234Get it here.
2
Hani Coffee Table
Wayfair
Normally: $200Sale: $148Get it here.
3
Barba Platform Bed
Wayfair
Normally: $221Sale: $136Get it here.
4
Lonnie Reversible Section
Wayfair
Normally: $597Sale: $360Get it here.
5
Gustave 10 Piece Wood Tray And Glass Set
Wayfair
Normally: $45Sale: $34Get it here.
6
Conrad Console Table
Wayfair
Normally: $280Sale: $110Get it here.
7
Emilia Hall Tree
Wayfair
Normally: $329Sale: $158Get it here.
8
Power Loomed Golden Girl Ivory Area Rug
Wayfair
Normally: $400Sale: $121Get it here.
9
Bethea Red Area Rug
Wayfair
Normally: $222Sale: $52Get it here.
10
Amott Wall Shelf
Wayfair
Normally: $92Sale: $82Get it here.
11
Spraggins Armchair
Wayfair
Normally: $330Sale: $214Get it here.
12
Barchetta 30" Bar Stool
Wayfair
Normally: $94Sale: $42Get it here.
13
Adger Media TV Stand
Wayfair
Normally: $390Sale: $269Get it here.
14
Scott 5 Drawer Chest
Wayfair
Normally: $410Sale: $292Get it here.
15
Garren Sofa
Wayfair
Normally: $400Sale: $325Get it here.
