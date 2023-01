Velvet accent chairs that will steal the show

You'll feel like a royal as you rest your buns on this velvet accent chair with a rounded top. The design is fun without being too dominating, making the chairs a perfect addition to any space. These come in blue and white and the seats are 16.75 inches high."We took a bit of a gamble on these as there were no reviews, however the product came quickly and the quality is excellent for the price. The legs are very strong and the have a powder coated like exterior that seems very difficult to scratch. The white suede chair will likely be tough to keep clean, but the fabric is nice and taught and tought and the cushion is thick and comfortable. Assembly was easy and the legs securely attach to the body of the chair. Great product." — colin cornell