If you’ve been looking to add a vintage flair to your kitchen or living room, you’ll swoon over these high-design, midcentury modern-style chairs from Amazon. While they’re technically all dining chairs (averaging around 17.5 inches in seat height), they’re versatile pieces that will fit nicely in a living room, bedroom or home office.
I’ll say it: Chairs are the unsung heroes of home furniture. After a long day on your feet, they’re there to catch you with love and grace. They hold your jacket, your gym bag, all the mail you don’t want to open and more.
In addition to being incredibly useful, chairs can bring an element of design into any space without totally taking over the room. They elevate the vibe and are easy to move to different rooms when company is over.
From rattan backings to tapered legs, these sleek chairs boast all the trending details that will make them a luxurious addition to your home in appearance only. Best of all, they’re under $100 per chair (most come in sets of two.)
A pair of stunning modern wooden chairs
You don't have to tell anyone you got these incredible chairs at Amazon. (They probably wouldn't believe you anyway.) With an angular wooden frame and neutral upholstery, these chairs will be your favorite piece of furniture. They come in three colors and have a seat height of 17.75 inches.Promising review
: "These are beautiful chairs. They just radiate style and quality. Their Mid-Century Modern vibe is perfect with my new MCM dining room table. And they are even more comfortable than I expected. I am so happy I got these. Love them!" — L2Sides
Velvet accent chairs that will steal the show
You'll feel like a royal as you rest your buns on this velvet accent chair with a rounded top. The design is fun without being too dominating, making the chairs a perfect addition to any space. These come in blue and white and the seats are 16.75 inches high. Promising review:
"We took a bit of a gamble on these as there were no reviews, however the product came quickly and the quality is excellent for the price. The legs are very strong and the have a powder coated like exterior that seems very difficult to scratch. The white suede chair will likely be tough to keep clean, but the fabric is nice and taught and tought and the cushion is thick and comfortable. Assembly was easy and the legs securely attach to the body of the chair. Great product." — colin cornell
A pair of modern mixed-material chairs
With a solid wood back and metal legs, these dining chairs will seamlessly fit into any home office, bedroom or dining space. They're warm but still modern and effortlessly chic. They measure 30 inches high with an 18.5-inch seat height and can each hold up to 275 pounds. Promising review
: "These little chairs are perfect! Easy to assemble, small (thats what I wanted) and it has a thick comfortable cushion. I’m going to buy 2 more!" — Paticakes
A sleek open-back chair with tapered legs
Warm but chic, minimalistic but funky — this open-back chair will satisfy a variety of tastes. Use it at your vanity or desk or gather a few for the kitchen or dining room. The seat height is 18 inches. Promising review:
"I absolutely love these chairs. They were affordable, they’re very durable, easy to clean, comfortable, and we always receive compliments on them. They are the perfect height for our dining room table and they elevate our mid-century modern industrial look." — Jayme
A colorful pair of Christopher Knight solid wood chairs
Elegant and whimsical, these charming teal chairs will instantly elevate any space. They're made from solid wood and woven polyester and have an 18.75-inch rise. Reviews say the assembly is a little tricky, but the final product is worth it. Promising review:
"Bought two sets. My husband and I put them together without any issues. At a certain point having an extra set of hands help but you can put it together yourself too. They are sturdier then they look. Comfortable and the back rest hugs just enough for comfort. Been using them for a few months with no issues." — Linh N.
A pair of faux leather and metal dining chairs
Cool and contemporary, you'll drool over this pair of mixed-material chairs. They come in three colors with an 18-inch seat height. Each chair can hold up to 300 pounds. Promising review:
"I order the black barstools and they look EXACTLY like the pictures. They’re sturdy and comfortable I would highly recommend them." — Sierra Phillips
A flexible vegan leather padded chair
Take a load off and relax in this cushioned, pliable faux-leather seat. It's rub-resistant so it's easy to clean, has an 18.31-inch seat height and comes in white and black. You can purchase these individually or in a set of four.Promising review:
"I absolutely love this chair. having to sit in a home office for my job, you definitely begin to notice if you're chair sucks, and my previous $50 ikea one was definitely starting to wear on my back. swapping it for this one was a game changer, giving me greater back support and rest. only problem (if you could call it a problem) is that I have to be careful or I might accidentally get too comfortable and doze off on the clock. overall, 10/10 chair, makes an 8 hour shift cozy" — Shannon
A pair of circular rattan chairs with metal legs
Turn your kitchen into a trendy wine bar with this pair of rattan and pleather chairs. They come in four colors with a 16.5-inch seat height and can be used both indoors and outdoors. Promising review:
"I purchase this dinning chair set because I need to change the dinning room style. I have made a good choice ,they are modern and stylish, comfortable and sturdy. I really love the color, it matches my new dinning table so much.nice purchase." — Amazon customer
A set of two upholstered velvet rattan dining chairs
A vintage-inspired rattan backing makes these upholstered black chairs super chic and light. Use them as dining chairs around the table or let them stand alone as eye-catching accent chairs. The seats are 19.5 inches high.
Promising review
: "These chairs are beautiful. I was really surprised by the quality and design. They look great with my dining room table and are very supportive and comfortable." — Angela
A pair of gorgeous folding chairs with dark wood legs
Are these not the chicest folding chairs you've ever seen? With stunning legs, upholstered backing and foam-padded cushions, you'll always want them out on display. These come in three colors with a 17-inch seat height and a 250-pound capacity. Promising review
: "These chairs are amazingly comfortable. I have back trouble and usually I can’t find a chair that I can sit on and relax.
These chairs do it for me. I can sit on them for easily over an hour without any pain or difficulty.
They look modern and fab. I love them" — paraduck