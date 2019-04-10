ICYMI, some of the biggest home sales of the year are going on this week, from Wayfair’s Way Day sale to Walmart’s Spring Savings Day event. Both sales are happening April 10 to 11, which means it’s two days of can’t-miss deals on small appliances and home items like Dysons and KitchenAids, air fryers, Keurigs, and so much more.
In particular, we’ve noticed a lot of midcentury modern furniture on sale at Walmart. It’s no surprise, given the retailer recently stepped up its home offerings with a West Elm-looking collection called MoDRN and just last month launched a stunning floral-based home line with Drew Barrymore that looks like something from a Palm Springs getaway.
Because we’re suckers for a good deal, we’ve found 10 midcentury pieces we’re eyeing from Walmart’s Spring Savings event. From console tables to wood and metal bed frames, there’s something below for everyone.
Take a look before the sale ends April 11:
FYI, HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.