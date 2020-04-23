HuffPost Finds

The Best Midcentury Modern Furniture To Get On Sale At AllModern

Poodle skirts might be gone for good, but these midcentury modern furniture pieces are as classic as it gets.

It's a blast from the past: midcentury modern furniture has made it to modern times.
While midcentury modern furniture reached its peak popularity postwar, it definitely hasn’t been OK boomer’d. Instead, it’s been having its own moment in recent years.

You probably know what midcentury modern’s all about — think back to the set of “Mad Men”clean lines on couches, peg legs on chairs and functionality above everything.

Midcentury modern furniture is supposed to look timeless, which is probably why it’s stuck around even after the comeback of bohemian decor and rise of Scandinavian homes.

And if you’re hoping to make your home more mod, you’re in luck: we’ve spotted a lot of midcentury modern furniture pieces on sale at AllModern.

In case you don’t know, AllModern is owned by Wayfair, which also owns Joss & Main and Birch Lane, and carries (as its name gives away) more modern-looking pieces that its sister brands.

Right now, all four sites are having a “Save Big, Give Back” sale, where you can get up to 80% off. And during the sale, 10% of the event’s profits will go to the Feeding America COVID-19 Response Fund, which helps food banks across the U.S.

If you’ve been looking for a desk chair that’ll have you feeling more productive while you work from home or a replacement for your old couch, we found the best midcentury pieces to get on sale at AllModern.

Check out these 25 midcentury modern pieces that are on sale now at AllModern:

1
Timothy Geometric Bookcase
AllModern
Originally $368, get it now for $200.
2
Haiden Club Chair
AllModern
Originally $277, get it now for $244.
3
Clarissa End Table
AllModern
Originally $114, get it now for $70.
4
Stephenson Groove Handle Wood 3 Drawer Chest
AllModern
Originally $299, get it now for $186.
5
Williams 3 Drawer Chest
AllModern
Originally $888, get it now for $440.
6
Wanderlust Loveseat
AllModern
Originally $1400, get it now for $560.
7
Colby Task Chair
AllModern
Originally $198, get it now for $184.
8
Emerson 78" Flared Arm Loveseat
AllModern
Originally $1558, get it now for $780.
9
Dominic TV Stand for TVs up to 65"
AllModern
Originally $699, get it now for $380.
10
Williams Two-Tone 2 Drawer Nightstand
AllModern
Originally $399, get it now for $220.
11
Arno Upholstered Side Chair (Set of 2)
AllModern
Originally $277, get them now for $250.
12
Cyril Standard Bookcase
AllModern
Originally $240, get it now for $188.
13
Berti Lounge Chair
AllModern
Originally $313, get it now for $250.
14
Homer Sofa
AllModern
Originally $1347, get it now for $840.
15
Dreshertown Bentwood Coffee Table
AllModern
Originally $450, get it now for $195.
16
Ferdinand Platform Bed
AllModern
Originally $630, get it now for $580.
17
Boettcher Hospitality Chair
AllModern
Originally $309, get it for $150.
18
Sheer Armchair
AllModern
Originally $925, get it now for $342.
19
Ashlynn 2 Drawer Nightstand
AllModern
Originally $233, get it now for $198.
20
Olivia End Table
AllModern
Originally $220, get it now for $155.
21
Derryaghy Armchair
AllModern
Originally $315, get it now for $130.
22
Napoleon Coffee Table
AllModern
Originally $270, get it now for $200.
23
Mayer End Table with Storage
AllModern
Originally $219, get it now for $119.
24
Chew Stoke TV Stand for TVs up to 65"
AllModern
Originally $413, get it now for $185.
25
Lyndsey Standard Bookcase
AllModern
Originally $333, get it now for $260.
