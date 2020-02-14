It’s no secret the midi length had a major moment last year, but don’t expect it to go anywhere in 2020.

Not only does the midi dress or skirt transition seamlessly from day to night, it can be worn seasonally. Pair a midi with tights and knee-high boots in the winter or strappy sandals and a statement bag for the warmer months.

Thankfully, there are a lot of midi dresses and midi skirts on sale during the Nordstrom winter sale — which runs until Feb. 24. Though there are plenty of bags under $100 and under-$50 finds everyone would enjoy, we have our eyes on flowy dresses and skirts. We’ve spotted everything from satin midi skirts to printed prairie girl dresses for a fraction of the full price.