All The Midi Dresses And Skirts To Snag From Nordstrom's Winter Sale

Not only do midi dresses and skirts transition seamlessly from day to night, they can be worn seasonally.

It’s no secret the midi length had a major moment last year, but don’t expect it to go anywhere in 2020.

Thankfully, there are a lot of midi dresses and midi skirts on sale during the Nordstrom winter sale — which runs until Feb. 24. Though there are plenty of bags under $100 and under-$50 finds everyone would enjoy, we have our eyes on flowy dresses and skirts. We’ve spotted everything from satin midi skirts to printed prairie girl dresses for a fraction of the full price.

So you can spend less time searching and more time styling, we’ve rounded up 20 on sale midi skirts and midi dresses in the Nordstrom Winter Sale.

Take a look:

1
Reformation Joy Floral Open Back Long Sleeve Dress
Nordstrom
Normally $248, get it on sale for $149 at Nordstrom.
2
All In Favor Print Long Sleeve Faux Wrap Midi Dress
Nordstrom
Normally $65, on sale for $39 at Nordstrom.
3
Topshop Vinyl Croc Midi Skirt
Nordstrom
Normally $99, on sale for $45 at Nordstrom.
4
Free People Iris Floral Long Sleeve Midi Dress
Nordstrom
Normally $128, on sale for $82 at Nordstrom.
5
AFRM Suki Ruched Midi Dress
Nordstrom
Normally $138 on sale for $83 at Nordstrom.
6
Leith Satin Midi Skirt
Nordstrom
Normally $55, on sale for $33 at Nordstrom.
7
Treasure & Bond Crewneck Long Sleeve Sweater Dress
Nordstrom
Normally $89, on sale for $53 at Nordstrom.
8
WAYF Ronnie Ruched Long Sleeve Midi Dress
Nordstrom
Normally $89, on sale for $53 at Nordstrom.
9
Reformation Bea Midi Skirt
Nordstrom
Normally $148, on sale for $88 at Nordstrom.
10
ASTR THE LABEL Ruched Front Midi Dress
Nordstrom
Normally $85, on sale for $51 at Nordstrom.
11
Reformation Inka Floral Print Sundress
Nordstrom
Normally $248, on sale for $148 at Nordstrom.
12
Sam Edelman Double E Heritage Long Sleeve Shirtdress
Nordstrom
Normally $168, on sale for $102 at Nordstrom.
13
Moon River Long Sleeve Belted Sweater Dress
Nordstrom
Normally $105, on sale for $63 at Nordstrom.
14
Chelsea28 Mesh Overlay Long Sleeve Dress
Nordstrom
Normally $79, on sale for $47 at Nordstrom.
15
ASTR THE LABEL Floral Print Faux Wrap Dress
Nordstrom
Normally $99, on sale for $59 at Nordstrom.
16
All In Favor Metallic Pleated Short Sleeve Wrap Midi Dress
Nordstrom
Normally $69, on sale for $41 at Nordstrom.
17
Sanctuary Earth Bound Textured Dot Long Sleeve Midi Dress
Nordstrom
Normally $149, on sale for $89 at Nordstrom.
18
Topshop Lace Trim Long Sleeve Midi Dress
Nordstrom
Normally $95, on sale for $47 at Nordstrom.
19
Gal Meets Glam Jennifer Shimmer Satin Wrap Dress
Nordstrom
Normally $158, on sale for $98 at Nordstrom.
20
Reformation Kat Slipdress
Nordstrom
Normally $128, on sale for $45 at Nordstrom.
