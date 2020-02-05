Trump’s Senate Supporters Get A Stark Reminder Just Before Impeachment Vote

The Senate is set to deliver its verdict in Donald Trump’s impeachment trial on Wednesday. Although the president is almost certain to be acquitted by the GOP-controlled Senate, Eleven Films has launched a last-minute effort to change some minds.
“Midnight in Washington,” released Tuesday night by the Oregon-based media company, combines comments made by Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.), one of the House impeachment managers, with footage of Trump.
“If you find that the House has proved its case and still vote to acquit, your name will be tied to his with a cord of steel and for all of history,” Schiff warns in the footage.
“Do you remember America?” a message on the screen near the end reads. “We do.”
The video had more than 1 million views after just five hours on Twitter, with many praising the footage: