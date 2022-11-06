'Big Yikes!' James Austin Johnson's Biden Adds Last-Minute 'Sizzle' To Dems On 'SNL'

"Joe Biden" comes up with a last minute slate of "sizzling" Democratic candidates on "SNL's" cold open. Screen Shot/NBC/Saturday Night Live

At the very last minute, James Austin Johnson’s Joe Biden tried to put some “sizzle” into the Democratic slate of midterm candidates on “Saturday Night Live’s” cold open.

“Big yikes,” he commented about Tuesday’s election. “Folks, I’m trying like hell, I promise,” said “Biden.” “I’m on the Peloton every morning tempting fate.”

Advertisement

He pulled in new Pennsylvania Senate candidate celeb chef Guy Fieri (Molly Kearney), who took the opportunity to mock GOP rival Dr. Mehmet Oz over his tone-deaf gripe about the rising cost of crudité.

“Unlike Dr. Oz, this guy’s got political experience. He was the mayor of ‘flavortown’ for over 20 years!” “Biden” crowed about Fieri.

“Biden” cheered: “Let’s go, team. We’re gonna be fine!”