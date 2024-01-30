“I haven’t been able to find any products that truly improve my hair growth except this one. I’ve noticed such good results when I started using this oil! My hair is growing so much and my scalp is moisturized well. I use this the day before I shower, slick my hair back in a slick ponytail, and leave it for the day so it can soak in. Even my boyfriend likes this product!! Such good results, but definitely not for daily use!” — Amazon customer

“I’m 42 years old, and just had my second child. I started losing hair in gobs after I had my son. I went to the doctor. She did blood tests but found that all my levels were normal, so she recommended this oil as a natural alternative to Rogaine, and Nizoral shampoo. So I gave it a shot. Every night I put this on my scalp - and I mean put it in thick - don’t skimp ). And I concentrate on the hairline and areas that normally go bald ( top of the head). I put my hair up in a silk bonnet (you could also use a silk pillow, but I didn’t want to get the oil everywhere so I chose the bonnet). Then in the morning I wash it out with the Nizoral shampoo and my regular conditioner. In the first week, I noticed I was losing less hair than I had been. After a month, I have started noticing baby hairs growing along my hairline. I’m going to keep using it. But I was amazed to see growth after only a month. My hair normal grows extremely slow, so I was very happy. My doctor said it was the combination of this and the Nizoral that seem to give optimal results. It’s a pain, because my hair looks greasy in the mornings, and I have to wash the oil out every day. But…. My hair is growing back! 1000% worth it.” — Christina Conner

“All I can say is WOW! This stuff works great, I saw a huge change in my hair within a few weeks. I had new growth, and my ends were getting stronger. My hair breaks easily and this product was helping that so much. I have gotten at a point with my hair that no matter if I use the oils for the ends or hair masks my hair still breaks so much, but sense using this I have seen so much change! I even had new growth in areas I haven’t been able to grow in forever! I was only using this twice a week at first and putting it on my ends as well. I would let it sit for about an hour before showering.” — Familia