Amazon The Mielle Organics rosemary hair and scalp oil features a blend of nourishing oils and is suitable for all hair types.

The thick clumps of hair left behind in my brush can be a shocking sight and have often led me to wonder if I’m shedding more hair than I should be. Like most people concerned with hair thinning, excess breakage and general hair health, I’ve familiarized myself with all the buzzy hair growth supplements and minoxidil-containing treatments on the market. Some of the former aren’t entirely backed by science, and some are expensive or come with undesired side effects.

To the tune of less than $10, however, I can try Mielle Organics rosemary mint scalp and hair strengthening oil, a product adored by reviewers for its purported ability to strengthen hair.

Formulated by former nurse Monique Rodriguez, who spent time in online natural hair forums in an effort to find solutions for her own hair concerns, the oil first gained a devoted following within the Black community before going widely viral on TikTok via prominent white influencers like Alix Earle.

The brand also earned the attention of personal care giant Procter & Gamble, which announced its acquisition of the company in January of 2023. Rodriguez, who remains CEO, told the New York Times that although she hopes the move enables faster innovation and more access to African American communities, anyone can use the product.

Many users of the stuff, be it in the five-star-loaded review section of Amazon or in progress videos on TikTok, have claimed that their hair looks and feels healthier and thicker, including in areas such as the hairline that previously appeared sparse. Others have even said that the oil has done wonders for managing dandruff and scalp irritation.

While these testimonies are all anecdotal, there is some other evidence to support the idea that some of the ingredients in the formula can achieve what reviewers say. Mielle’s biotin-infused formula contains nutrient oils including jojoba, grape seed and evening primrose, all of which can address dryness and brittle-feeling hair. But experts say the real stars in this affordable concoction are rosemary and eucalyptus oil.

Dr. Marisa Garshick, a board-certified dermatologist with MDCS Dermatology in New York City, said that rosemary oil not only conditions and strengthens hair, but also helps reduce damage and breakage, thereby contributing to a stronger hair appearance.

“Research has also indicated that rosemary oil can potentially accelerate hair growth by improving blood circulation in the scalp, which stimulates hair follicles,” Garshick added.

Penny James, a certified trichologist with the Penny James Trichology Center in New York City, said more studies are needed to support whether rosemary oil can stimulate hair growth, but noted that it may reduce redness and itching on the scalp because it is an antioxidant that helps protect cells from damage caused by free radicals.

And due to its antifungal properties, James said eucalyptus can help suppress dandruff and other scalp conditions caused by fungi or bacteria. This is important to note because, according to some studies, the health and condition of the scalp can affect hair growth and retention.

Garshick also pointed to another main ingredient in the Mielle formula, castor oil, which she said is believed to enhance scalp circulation, leading to healthier and stronger hair.

“While definitive evidence of castor oil’s effectiveness in hair regrowth is lacking, many people have reported improvements,” Garshick said. “Its potential benefits include strengthening hair, nourishing the scalp, and creating a conducive environment for hair regrowth.”

According to the brand, there are a few ways you can use this oil: as a scalp treatment, as a daily leave-in product or for split end care. Many users section their hair and apply a generous amount of the oil around the scalp, massaging the product in and down their hair. After a few hours, you can wash it out and carry on with your normal hair routine.

The Mielle oil may not be the end-all-be-all to all your hair concerns and insecurities, however. there’s something to be said about all the happy reviewers that now swear by this treatment. If you want to hop on the bandwagon, it will only set you back about $10.