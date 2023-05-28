The Cult-Favorite Acne Patches That Reviewers Call 'Magic' Just Arrived At Walmart

“Truly the most amazing product I’ve used for acne. I have a lot of hormonal acne on my chin and I use these patches whenever I can feel a zit coming and it targets the area immediately by drawing out the gunk. It removes what’s inside the pore better than using fingers and it doesn’t scar. I can’t believe I waited so long to try these. They also work on ingrown hairs down there!” — Stephanie A.

“The results are very interesting! I bought this because the internet told me to and I was not disappointed.” — Clareese

“My skin is so SO clear now. I didn’t have a skin care routine until I started using these magic patches. Now I just apply at night (even during the day thanks to masks) and voila! I rinse with some warm water and my skin is rectified. I love that there is only one ingredient and that makes my sensitive skin very happy. Now my makeup application is super easy because I’m only doing my eyes/eyebrows now and some blush. I wish I had these ten years ago when I was going through high school!” — Corrie M.

“I had a huge zit on my neck and after applying the patch it went away within 8 hours :flushed: I was so skeptical figured I tried it since it’s so affordable but just get it and get you a few boxes it 100% works! I wish I had a before picture but it was gross .. this was after I removed it completely flat still red and tender but the zit is gone.” — Claudia O

“BEST THING I HAVE EVER FOUND!!!! I wish I found these sooner than I did because I get results within 6 hours it’s INSANE. ALL my acne spots ger smaller and less dark which love. And it helps tremendously with me not picking at my face!!” — Chantel P.

“Mighty Patch is my favorite product to fight against breakouts. You simply put a patch over the area where your pimple is forming or is and let it work it’s magic! It helps to dry out the blemish so it goes away much faster. I typically put this on overnight so it’s on the blemish as long as possible. You know it’s working because the patch will turn white. This has helped me so much from having bad breakouts caused from wearing a mask. Simply a MUST have product!!” — LisaM