Few things are as ominous as the realization that migraine pain is on the horizon. For those who don’t experience this kind of torment, it can be easy to dismiss migraines as just another kind of headache, but those who get them know that couldn’t be further from the truth. Dr. Narayan Kissoon, a neurologist at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, previously explained to HuffPost that migraine is a genetic sensory processing brain disorder that cause painful headaches, which neurologists refer to as “migraine attacks.”

Most migraine sufferers will tell you that the pain that accompanies attacks is severe and often debilitating. The warning signs of an onset can vary from person to person. My friend Ingrid Mellor notices a fizzy pain behind her left eye along with nausea, seeing spots (which are known as auras), weakness and feeling tightness in her forehead. On the other hand, my sister, Mariana Uribe, mentions an increased sensitivity to light and sound and a small headache that doesn’t go away (or gets stronger) even after she drinks water. And while neither one can completely stop a migraine attack in its tracks, there are items that they and others who cope with migraine pain turn to when they feel one coming on.

Below, I’ve rounded up a list of items that people who get migraine attacks rely on when they realize that one is about to hit. These at-home pain relief remedies can’t stop the pain from coming, but they can help to mitigate the severity of the symptoms or even just provide a bit of comfort as they get through it, along with their doctor-recommended medication. Take a look and add a few of these to your arsenal so you’re ready to tackle it head-on the next time it happens.

