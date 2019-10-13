'Hamilton' Star Miguel Cervantes' 3-Year-Old Daughter Has Died

The wife of “Hamilton” star Miguel Cervantes revealed in a heartbreaking tweet Sunday that the couple’s 3-year-old daughter, Adelaide Grace, died in her arms after a long illness.

“The machines are off. Her bed is empty. The quiet is deafening,” Kelly Cervantes wrote on Twitter. “Miss Adelaide Grace left us early Saturday morning. She went peacefully in my arms and surrounded by love. Finally, she is free from pain, reactions and seizures but leaves our hearts shattered. We love you so much Adelaideybug and forever after.”

The machines are off. Her bed is empty. The quiet is deafening. Adelaide left us early Saturday. She went peacefully in my arms, surrounded by love. Finally, she is free from pain + seizures but leaves our hearts shattered. We love you so much Adelaideybug and forever after 💔💜 pic.twitter.com/bf46YCODM7 — Kelly Cervantes (@KellyGC411) October 13, 2019

Cervantes wrote an open letter to her daughter last month before she went into hospice care in Chicago. “You’ve been fighting for your life for so long and I can see now that you are tired. It is my turn to be the strongest ... and let you go,” she said in the letter posted on her blog Inchstones.

Adelaide Grace, who died just days short of her fourth birthday, had a severe form of epilepsy. She suffered her first seizure at the age of 7 months, and was diagnosed with infantile spasms two months later, People magazine reported.

Miguel Cervantes, who plays the lead role in the Chicago production of “Hamilton,” posted a sobbing emoji to his wife’s message.

Earlier this month, he posted a photo of the couple’s 7-year-old son, Jackson, and their daughter making a mold of their intertwined hands. The mold is now featured on his Twitter profile.

Both Miguel and Kelly have been working to raise awareness and funds to help battle epilepsy. “We are fighting so that no one ever has to count how many seizures happen in a day,” Miguel told Chicago’s ABC7-TV early this month.

Kelly wrote on her blog: “I want a cure for epilepsy. I want the fear that people have of talking about it, I want that fear to end. I want my baby girl to live, and I don’t get that. So I’m going to fight like hell for the rest of it.”

In her letter to her daughter, she wrote: “I promise you, my angel baby, that your efforts, your fight, your life will not have been in vain.”