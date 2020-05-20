Mika Brzezinski Calls Trump 'A Sick Person' For Latest Joe Scarborough Attacks

When Mika Brzezinski went after Donald Trump on “Morning Joe” Wednesday morning, she didn’t mince words, calling the president “a sick person!

Brzezinski’s brutal takedown came in response to Trump’s recent revival of an old, debunked conspiracy theory suggesting that her husband and talk show co-host Joe Scarborough may have murdered a former aide in 2001 when he was in Congress.

Trump’s attacks, probably not coincidentally, have occurred as the MSNBC program has harshly criticized his handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

Brzezinski had enough. On Wednesday’s show, she accused Trump of trying to deflect attention from the way he’s dealing with his targeting of Scarborough in the death of 28-year-old Lori Klausutis, who was found dead in his district office in Florida when he was a Republican House member. Her death long since was ruled accidental, with a medical examiner that determining a heart condition caused her to pass out and hit her head on a desk.

“He’s tweeting again all sorts of crazy things,” Brzezinski began in her Trump tirade. “Once again tweeting conspiracy theories about Joe, falsely accusing him of murder, talking about a death of a young staffer in his congressional office years ago, and calling him dangerous to walk the streets.”

Trump on Wednesday had wondered in a tweet why Scarborough was “allowed to walk the streets” and added, “Open Cold Case!” Last week he had tweeted, “Did he get away with murder? Some people think so.”

Brzezinski on Wednesday called the president’s attacks “sick and continued:

“Donald, you’re a sick person! You’re a sick person! To put this family through this, to put her husband through this, to do this just ’cause you’re mad at Joe, because Joe got you again today. Because he speaks the truth, and he speaks plainly about your lack of interest, and empathy in others, and your lack of ability to handle this massive human catastrophe, the fact that you have made it worse and you make it worse every day.”

After the show, Brzezinski took to Twitter in an attempt to do what others have tried and failed to do: Get the platform to ban the president.

.@twitter need to know why trump is not banned? — Mika Brzezinski (@morningmika) May 20, 2020

I will be reaching out to head of twitter about their policies being violated every day by President Tump. Hope my call is taken. Please retweet if you agree — Mika Brzezinski (@morningmika) May 20, 2020

. @jack please take my call today. Please stop allowing your platform policies to be abused by the day. It’s called libel. — Mika Brzezinski (@morningmika) May 20, 2020

.@jack At what point is @Twitter a part of this? TAKE DOWN TRUMP’s ACCOUNT— the world world be safer. Retweet if you agree — Mika Brzezinski (@morningmika) May 20, 2020

Curious @twitter Why not delete Trumps misleading tweets?Twitter Deleted Two Tweets From Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro For Spreading Coronavirus Misinformation https://t.co/SB4d5TyFCR — Mika Brzezinski (@morningmika) May 20, 2020

Brzezinski’s call out of Twitter founder Jack Dorsey seemed to pay off in one aspect: She later tweeted that a call was being set up with him to discuss the issue.

A call is being set up with @jack and the GC. Thanks for your interest. I will keep you posted https://t.co/eyQwke6KB4 — Mika Brzezinski (@morningmika) May 20, 2020