Mika Brzezinski poked fun at Donald Trump after he boasted on Twitter about a “just built” section of the U.S.-Mexico border wall ― using months-old footage showing repairs to an existing part of the barrier.

“Barack Obama thanks you for servicing the wall he built,” the co-host of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” responded to Trump on Twitter Friday. “He wants to know if you can come over and cut his grass next.”