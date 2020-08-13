MSNBC’s Mika Brzezinski hit back at Donald Trump for calling her a “ditzy airhead” in a tweet Thursday morning, suggesting on-air the president is scared of women and slamming him as “disastrous” for his handling of the coronavirus pandemic.
“What’s your thing with women?” asked Brzezinski, whose co-host and husband, Joe Scarborough, was also insulted as “a complete Psycho” by the president in the post that ostensibly praised rival network Fox News for its ratings.
Trump has feuded with the MSNBC anchors on multiple previous occasions, even promoting a baseless conspiracy theory that Scarborough was involved in the death of an intern during his time as a Republican congressman in Florida.
Brzezinski suggested Trump has “a lot of problems with women” and was “scared of them or something” before claiming the president had been “completely strung” out over presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden’s pick of Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) as his running mate in the 2020 election.
Trump gets “really” stressed out by women, Brzezinski continued in the segment shared online by Mediaite. She accused him of scurrying off “like a little baby” when confronted by female reporters.
Brzezinski then took Trump to task over his coronavirus failings:
I just wonder what ditzy means? Because if I’m ditzy, you’re disastrous. This has been a disaster. 167,000 people are dead, Donald Trump. Stop tweeting about Morning Joe and Morning Mika and do your damn job. Try once to think about getting some testing to the American people. Try once to listen to your scientists. Try once to be a man that actually wants to lead this country and not a man who’s scared of women and likes to call them names and scurries off the stage if they ask a question. Pathetic. You really should stop watching and get over your problem with women.
