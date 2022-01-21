U.S. ski star Mikaela Shiffrin already has enough pressure on her to win at the Beijing Winter Olympics.

But in a clip released Friday (watch it below), she now has to contend with dinosaurs on the slopes as well.

Watch Shiffrin, who won gold in the 2014 and 2018 Winter Games, glide down a mountain with a velociraptor and a tyrannosaur on the prowl.

It’s a win-win for NBCUniversal, which gets to promote its Olympics coverage and the movie “Jurassic World: Dominion,” scheduled to open June 10.

But it’ll take more than prehistoric creatures to stop Shiffrin. She has won more than 70 World Cup races and an American-best six world championship gold medals.

Snowboarder Shaun White and figure skater Nathan Chen will appear in similar ads, according to a press release.