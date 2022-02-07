Mikaela Shiffrin's Heartbreaking Comment After Giant Slalom Fall Says It All

Mikaela Shiffrin didn’t hide her disappointment Monday after falling in the giant slalom at the Beijing Winter Olympics. She was disqualified from the event.

“I won’t ever get over this,” she told reporters, per Sports Illustrated.

Shiffrin then reflected on previous mishaps, which have been rare in the two-time Olympic gold medalist’s sterling career. She completed 30 straight giant slaloms leading up to Beijing, AP noted. Her first Olympics run came to a crushing end in about 11 seconds as she skidded to the slope.

“I’ve never gotten over any” falls, she said. “I fell before the last Olympics and I remember thinking that was so heartbreaking. It wasn’t even at the Olympics.”

In an earlier interview with NBC after she crashed out, Shiffrin struck a more positive note as she looked ahead to the slalom on Wednesday. She won that event at the Sochi Olympics in 2014.

“I’m gonna rest and focus on what I can control in the slalom,” she said. “I won’t hide the disappointment, but I’m also not gonna dwell on that because it won’t help me at all.”

"I'm sorry that that was the performance I did today but that also happens."



