Mikaela Shiffrin Has A Message For ‘The People Who Have So Much Apparent Hate’

Well kids… feed ’em what you wanna feed em. Self pity, sadness… let the turkeys get you down. There will always be turkeys. Or get up, again. Again. Again. Again. Again. Again. Again. Get up because you can, because you like what you do when it’s not infested with the people who have so much apparent hate for you. Just get up. It’s not always easy, but it’s also not the end of the world to fail. Fail twice. Fail 5 times. At the Olympics. (Enter me…)

Why do I keep coming back? Gosh knows it huts more than it feels good lately. I come back because those first 9 turns today were spectacular, really heaven. That’s where I’m meant to be and I’m stubborn as s**t. So let’s go for some team event training tomorrow, and then the final alpine race of the Olympics on Saturday.