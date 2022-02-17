Mikaela Shiffrin Borrowed A Rival’s Skis And Got A Beautiful Surprise

U.S. Olympic skier Mikaela Shiffrin admitted she came close to tears after spotting an inspirational message stuck to a pair of skis loaned to her by Italian rival Sofia Goggia.

A note taped to one of Goggia’s skis that two-time Olympic champion Shiffrin used for the downhill run of the women’s alpine combined event on Thursday read: “FLY MIKA, YOU CAN.”

“When she saw the note, Mikaela almost started crying,” the U.S. Ski & Snowboard Team wrote on Twitter.

Mikaela Shiffrin admitted she came close to tears after spotting the message. via Associated Press

Shiffrin ultimately crashed out of the race, the third time she failed to finish in Beijing, ending her shot at an individual medal.