Mikaela Shiffrin Reveals Annoying Kids' Song That Gets Stuck In Her Head Before Races

U.S. skier Mikaela Shiffrin said she doesn’t exactly have a routine or mantra to repeat before races.

But the two-time Olympic champion does have a kids’ tune on loop in her head. “For a lot of last season, it was that children’s song, ‘On Top of Spaghetti,’” she told NBC’s Lester Holt from the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics in a video shared online by People magazine.

Advertisement

“That’s as you’re at the gate?” asked Lester.

“Yeah,” Shiffrin replied. It’s “like, ‘No, get out, get out, get out.’”

"It's like flying without a plane."



Alpine skier Mikaela Shiffrin speaks with @LesterHoltNBC about the exhilaration she feels on the slopes.



Tune in to @NBCNightlyNews at 6:30 ET / 5:30 CT for more (check local listings). pic.twitter.com/NeTft4keB6 — NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt (@NBCNightlyNews) February 4, 2022

But skiing well is “like flying without a plane,” she told Holt. “It just makes you feel so good that everything else is worth it.”

Shiffrin, 26, is a favorite for the five individual and one team events she is expected to take part in at the Games.