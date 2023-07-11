Mikala Jones, Professional Surfer, Dead At 44

Hawaiian professional surfer Mikala Jones died on Sunday following a fatal surfing accident in Indonesia’s Mentawai Islands. He was 44.

Isabella Jones, the athlete’s daughter, announced his death in an emotional post on Instagram.

“I’m not sure how to put this in words, but my dad got into a bad surfing accident and didn’t make it,” she wrote. “I’m happy he was doing what he loved the most. Life will never be the same without you. I miss you so much, I would do anything to get one more moment, even if it was us arguing and then laughing our asses off.”

Mikala Jones pictured at the Panasonic Shockwave U.S. Open at the Huntington Pier in Huntington Beach, California, in 2000. Christopher Ruppel via Getty Images

Mikala Jones suffered a 4-inch wound to the inside of his left groin, reported Surfline. “All signs point to a severing of the femoral artery, likely from a surfboard fin,” said the website.

Jones was taken to a local hospital but declared dead.

The outlet remembered Jones as a pioneer of surfing imagery who “helped reimagine how it could be photographed.”

On Instagram, surf icon Kelly Slater hailed Jones as a “legend.”

