Guest Host Mike Birbiglia Has A 'Weird Thing To Say' To Jimmy Kimmel

One man’s illness is another man’s opportunity.

With Jimmy Kimmel out with COVID-19, comic Mike Birbiglia ― originally slated to be a guest on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” ― is now hosting the show.

“I will say I’m having a great time,” Birbiglia said. “So Jimmy, I know this is maybe a weird thing to say, feel free to have COVID as long as you want.”

Birbiglia shared footage of Kimmel and wife, Molly McNearney, who is also battling the infection, and clearly struggling with the virus at home:

“Plenty of fluids,” Birbiglia said. “Though I’m not sure those are the right fluids.”