There was a surprise winner in one New Hampshire town’s primary on Tuesday: Former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg captured both the Democratic and Republican sides in Dixville Notch.

In New Hampshire, towns with less than 100 voters are allowed to hold midnight votes, then close the polls after all of the ballots have been cast and tally the results. Dixville Notch is one of several small communities to take advantage of this legal quirk in what is as much a media stunt as an election.

Just after 12 a.m., five votes were cast in the remote community located about 14 miles from the Canadian border. Bloomberg wasn’t even running in New Hampshire and yet he won via write-in, garnering the single GOP vote cast and two of the four Democratic votes. Former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) each received a single vote.

On the GOP side, President Donald Trump won 15 votes, with former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld taking four and Mary Maxwell taking a single vote.

Klobuchar also won in the early-voting town of Millsfield, a small town in the northern part of the state, with two votes. Biden, Buttigieg and Sanders each took one.

Trump won in that community with 15 votes versus four for Weld.

In 2016, Sanders won Dixville Notch and Hart’s Location while Hillary Clinton took Millsfield. On the GOP side, then-Ohio Gov. John Kasich won GOP primaries in both Dixville Notch and Hart’s Location while Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) won in Millsfield.

Sanders ultimately won the state in a landslide on the Democratic side with 60 percent of the vote. Trump won in a plurality on the GOP side with 35 percent.