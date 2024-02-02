Rep. Mike Collins (R-Ga.) on Thursday sparked anger with his suggestion that murderous tactics that were deployed by the Chilean dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet be used on a reported undocumented migrant.
On Wednesday, a migrant was caught on camera flipping off journalists soon after his release without bail following his arraignment over his alleged involvement in a group attack on New York Police Department officers, the New York Daily News reports.
Rep. Anthony D’Esposito (R-N.Y.) shared a photograph of the incident and wrote, “We feel the same way about you. Holla at the cartels and have them escort you back.”
Collins quote-tweeted D’Esposito’s post on his congressional X, formerly Twitter, account and suggested, “Or we could buy him a ticket on Pinochet Air for a free helicopter ride back.”
“Pinochet Air” referred to the so-called “death flights” conducted by the secret police of Pinochet’s military dictatorship, during which critics and dissidents disappeared after being thrown out of helicopters into the ocean and rivers.
Collins’ post was reportedly initially removed from the platform. The congressman issued a plea to X owner Elon Musk on his personal account, writing: “What is @elonmusk phone number? He’s apparently got a few more folks to fire! Help me #FreeCollins.”
The original post was reinstated with a note from X that read: “This Post violated the X Rules. However, X has determined that it may be in the public’s interest for the Post to remain accessible.”
Afterward, Collins appeared to double down when he wrote on his X congressional profile, “I’m back. Never delete. Never surrender.”
MSNBC’s Chris Hayes was among critics of the lawmaker’s post.
“I think sitting members of congress calling for murdering people using the Pinochet regime’s preferred method of dropping them out of helicopters is really not great,” wrote the “All In” anchor.
Others agreed.