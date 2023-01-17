Comic Gets This First-Ever Response From Simon Cowell On 'America's Got Talent'

The Los Angeles comic performed a family-focused routine that charmed all the panelists on Monday’s episode of “America’s Got Talent: All-Stars,” especially Cowell. Winfield had been a finalist on “AGT” in 2022, which boosted his career ― and perhaps his polish as well.

Advertisement

“You’ve come back funnier, more confident,” Cowell told Winfield afterward. “... I love, love, love people who compete. And I wasn’t expecting to do this, but I’m going to do it,” he added.

Cowell then pressed the judges’ Golden Buzzer, vaulting Winfield straight to the “All-Stars” finale.

“I thought my life was already changed, but now it’s solidified,” the comic told People in a story published Monday.

Winfield, who previously received an invite from judge and comedian Howie Mandel to open for one of his shows, stayed close to home in his shtick. He joked about marrying an older woman with a son about his age, whom he calls “stepman.”

He also said he was coaching Little League. “I love coaching. I just hate when kids get hit by the pitch, because it is not supposed to be funny,” he deadpanned.

Advertisement