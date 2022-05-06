Veteran Character Actor Mike Hagerty Dead At 67

Veteran character actor Mike Hagerty died Thursday at age 67. No cause of death was given.

Hagerty had a four-decade career in Hollywood, but is best known to mainstream audiences for playing Mr. Treeger, the superintendent on “Friends,” as well as his recent appearance as Bridget Everett’s father on the HBO Max comedy, “Somebody Somewhere.”

Mike Hagerty (Photo by Rebecca Sapp/WireImage for Mediaplacement) Rebecca Sapp via Getty Images

Everett honored her colleague with two Instagram posts. In the first she announced his death to fans, and in the second she reflected on her friendship with Hagerty.

“I loved Mike the instant i met him,” she wrote. “He was so special. Warm, funny, never met a stranger.′

Hagerty started out doing improv with the Second City comedy troupe, and was cast in his first film in 1983: An unnamed police officer in the Dan Aykroyd comedy, “Doctor Detroit.” His first TV role came three years later in an episode of “Cheers.”

Although Hagerty never starred in his own film or TV show, he made memorable appearances on many classic shows and movies, including “Wayne’s World,” “Seinfeld,” and “Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me.”

Hagerty is survived by his wife Mary Kathryn, his sister Mary Ann Hagerty, her wife Kathleen O’Rourke, and their daughter Meg.

You can see Hagerty portraying Mr. Treeger in the clip below.