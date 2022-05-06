Veteran Character Actor Mike Hagerty Dead At 67

Hagerty had a four-decade career in Hollywood, but is best known to mainstream audiences for playing Mr. Treeger, the superintendent on “Friends,” as well as his recent appearance as Bridget Everett’s father on the HBO Max comedy, “Somebody Somewhere.”
“I loved Mike the instant i met him,” she wrote. “He was so special. Warm, funny, never met a stranger.′
Hagerty started out doing improv with the Second City comedy troupe, and was cast in his first film in 1983: An unnamed police officer in the Dan Aykroyd comedy, “Doctor Detroit.” His first TV role came three years later in an episode of “Cheers.”
Hagerty is survived by his wife Mary Kathryn, his sister Mary Ann Hagerty, her wife Kathleen O’Rourke, and their daughter Meg.
You can see Hagerty portraying Mr. Treeger in the clip below.
Naomi Judd
Naomi Judd, the Grammy-winning matriarch of country music's The Judds, died on April 30, 2022 at the age of 76.
Kenneth Tsang
Actor Kenneth Tsang, who had some 237 acting credits, mainly in Hong Kong film and television productions but was best known in America for his action roles in the 2002 James Bond film “Die Another Day," died on April 27, 2022.
Andrew Woolfolk
Andrew Woolfolk, a longtime saxophone player for Earth, Wind & Fire, died on April 24, 2022. He was 71.
Orrin Hatch
Orrin Hatch, the longest-serving senator in Utah history and the longest serving Republican senator, died on April 23, 2022 at the age of 88.
Robert Morse
Actor Robert Morse, who won a Tony Award for “How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying” and a second one a generation later for “Tru,” died on April 20, 2022. He was 90.
Keith Grayson
Pioneering hip hop artist Keith Grayson, who performed as DJ Kay Slay and worked with top stars, died on April 17, 2022 of complications from COVID-19. He was 55.
Mike Bossy
Mike Bossy, one of hockey’s most prolific goal-scorers and a star for the New York Islanders during their 1980s Stanley Cup dynasty, died on April 15, 2022. He was 65.
Gilbert Gottfried
Gilbert Gottfried, the American actor and standup comedian known for his distinctive voice, died on April 12, 2022. He was 67.
Bobby Rydell
Bobby Rydell, one of the biggest teen idols in the pre-Beatles era of rock ‘n’ roll, died on April 5, 2022. He was 79.
Eric Boehlert
Media critic Eric Boehlert, who created the Press Run website and wrote for Rolling Stone and Media Matters for America, was killed in a bicycle accident on April 4, 2022. He was 57.
Estelle Harris
Actor Estelle Harris, who hollered her way into TV history as George Costanza’s short-fused mother on “Seinfeld” and voiced Mrs. Potato Head in the “Toy Story” franchise, died on April 2, 2022. She was 93.
Jeff Carson
Award-winning country music singer Jeff Carson died on March 26, 2022 at the age of 58.
Taylor Hawkins
Taylor Hawkins, the ferocious drummer for the iconic Foo Fighters rock band, died on March 25, 2022 at age 50.
Madeleine Albright
Madeleine Albright, the first woman to have served as U.S. secretary of state, died on March 23, 2022 at the age of 84.
Don Young
Rep. Don Young (R-Alaska), the longest-serving member of the 117th Congress, who held the job for 48 years, died on March 18, 2022 at 88.
John "The Professor" Clayton
Longtime NFL journalist John Clayton, who worked for ESPN for more than 20 years, died on March 18, 2022. He was 67.
William Hurt
Academy Award winning actor William Hurt died on March 13, 2022 at the age of 71.
Traci Braxton
Singer and actor Traci Braxton, who appeared on the reality show “Braxton Family Values” with her sisters, died on March 12, 2022 at 50.
Emilio Delgado
Emilio Delgado, the actor and singer who for 45 years played the fix-it shop owner Luis on “Sesame Street,” died March 10, 2022. He was 81.
Mitchell Ryan
Actor Mitchell Ryan, who played a villainous general in the first “Lethal Weapon” movie, a ruthless businessman on TV’s “Santa Barbara” and had character roles on the soap opera “Dark Shadows” and the 1990s sitcom “Dharma & Greg,” died March 4, 2022. He was 88.
Ned Eisenberg
Walter McBride via Getty Images
Ned Eisenberg, a character actor known for his work on popular shows like "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" and "Mare of Easttown," died on February 27, 2022. He was 65.
Sally Kellerman
Sally Kellerman, the Oscar and Emmy nominated actor who played Margaret “Hot Lips” Houlihan in director Robert Altman’s 1970 film “MASH,” died on February 24, 2022. She was 84.
Mark Lanegan
Mark Lanegan, the frontman of Screaming Trees and a former member of Queens of the Stone Age, died on February 22, 2022 at 57.
Dr. Paul Farmer
Dr. Paul Farmer, an American medical anthropologist and physician who was known for bringing health care to some of the world’s poorest countries, died on February 21, 2022 at the age of 62..
P.J. O’Rourke
P.J. O’Rourke, the prolific author and satirist who re-fashioned the irreverence and “Gonzo” journalism of the 1960s counterculture into a distinctive brand of conservative and libertarian commentary, died on Feb. 15, 2022 at age 74.
Ivan Reitman
Ivan Reitman, the influential filmmaker and producer behind beloved comedies from “Animal House” to “Ghostbusters,” died on February 12, 2022. He was 75.
Jeremy Giambi
Jeremy Giambi, a Major League Baseball player from 1998 to 2003, was reported dead on February 9, 2022. He was 47.
Betty Davis
Funk legend Betty Davis died on February 9, 2022. She was 77 years old.
Lata Mangeshkar
Lata Mangeshkar, a legendary Indian singer with a prolific, groundbreaking catalog and a voice recognized by more than 1 billion people in South Asia died on Feb. 6, 2022. She was 92.
Cheslie Kryst
Cheslie Kryst, a former Miss USA winner, “Extra” correspondent and attorney, died on January 30, 2022. She was 30.
Howard Hesseman
Howard Hesseman, who played the radio disc jockey Dr. Johnny Fever on the sitcom “WKRP in Cincinnati” and the actor-turned-history teacher Charlie Moore on “Head of the Class,” died on Jan. 29, 2022. He was 81.
Sheldon Silver
Former New York Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver, one of the most powerful figures in state government for two decades before his conviction on corruption charges, died on January 24, 2022 in federal custody. He was 77.
Thich Nhat Hanh
Internationally acclaimed Zen Buddhist leader Thich Nhat Hanh died on January 22, 2022 at 95.
Louie Anderson
Louie Anderson, whose four-decade career as a comedian and actor included his unlikely, Emmy-winning performance as mom to twin adult sons in the TV series “Baskets,” died on January 21, 2022. He was 68.
Meat Loaf, the Grammy Award-winning singer and actor, died on January 20, 2022. He was 74.
Lusia Harris
Lusia Harris, who became the only woman to be officially drafted by an NBA team and scored the first points in women’s basketball history at the Olympics, died on January 18, 2022 at 66.
André Leon Talley
André Leon Talley, the towering former creative director and editor at large of Vogue magazine, died on January 18, 2022. He was 73.
Ronnie Spector
Ronnie Spector, the cat-eyed, bee-hived rock ‘n’ roll siren who sang such 1960s hits as “Be My Baby,” “Baby I Love You” and “Walking in the Rain” as the leader of the girl group the Ronettes, died on January 12, 2022. She was 78.
Robert Durst
Robert Durst, the onetime New York real estate scion convicted of one murder and suspected of others, died on January 10, 2022 at age 78.
Comedian and actor Bob Saget, who was most famous for his starring role as “Danny Tanner” in long-running hit TV series “Full House,” died on January 9, 2022. He was 65.
Michael Lang
Michael Lang, a co-creator and promoter of the 1969 Woodstock music festival that served as a touchstone for generations of music fans, died on January 8, 2022. He was 77.
Lani Guinier
Lani Guinier, a civil rights lawyer and scholar whose nomination by President Bill Clinton to head the Justice Department’s civil rights division was pulled after conservatives criticized her views on correcting racial discrimination, died on January 7, 2022. She was 71.
Peter Bogdanovich
Peter Bogdanovich, the ascot-wearing cinephile and director of 1970s black-and-white classics like “The Last Picture Show” and “Paper Moon,” died on January 6, 2022. He was 82.
Sidney Poitier
Sidney Poitier, the Bahamian-American actor who broke numerous Hollywood barriers in the 1950s and 1960s, died on January 6, 2022. He was 94.
Richard Leakey
Kenyan paleoanthropologist and conservationist Richard Leakey, who unearthed evidence that helped prove humankind evolved in Africa, died on January 2, 2022 at the age of 77.
Dan Reeves
Dan Reeves, who won a Super Bowl as a player with the Dallas Cowboys but was best known for a long coaching career that included four blowout losses in the title game with the Denver Broncos and the Atlanta Falcons, died on January 1, 2022. He was 77.