Gov. Mike Huckabee Grotesquely Mocks Asian Americans In Tweet Amid Racist Violence

Amid a raging upsurge in attacks on Asian Americans, former Arkansas Republican Gov. Mike Huckabee posted an outrageously dismissive, mocking tweet about people of Chinese ancestry in America.

“I’ve decided to ‘identify’ as Chinese,” Huckabee tweeted Saturday. “Coke will like me, Delta will agree with my ‘values’ and I’ll probably get shoes from Nike & tickets to @MLB games,” he added, in a reference to criticism against Georgia for its new law making it more difficult to vote.

“Ain’t America great?” he asked sarcastically.

I’ve decided to “identify” as Chinese. Coke will like me, Delta will agree with my “values” and I’ll probably get shoes from Nike & tickets to @MLB games. Ain’t America great? — Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) April 3, 2021

Huckabee appeared to be mocking a connection between opposition to racist hate and concerns about vote suppression in Georgia and free speech criticism against it. Both Coca-Cola and Delta, which are headquartered in Atlanta, have spoken out strongly against Georgia’s new law.

Among several provisions making it more difficult to vote, Georgia’s new law creates stricter voter identification requirements for absentee balloting, limits drop boxes, imposes shorter voting hours, and even makes it a crime to offer food or water to citizens waiting to vote. The law is widely regarded as a strategy by the GOP legislature and governor to suppress the vote of people of color who tend to vote Democratic.

Delta CEO Ed Bastian told employees in a memo earlier this week that the new state law “does not match” the company’s values. He added that “the entire rationale for this bill was based on a lie: that there was widespread voter fraud in Georgia in the 2020 elections.”

Major League Baseball is moving it’s 2021 All-Star Game out of Atlanta to protest the law. “Major League Baseball fundamentally supports voting rights for all Americans and opposes restrictions to the ballot box,” Commissioner Rob Manfred announced Friday.

Hate crimes against Asian Americans skyrocketed 150% last year in America’s largest cities even as general crime decreased, according to a study study of police records by the Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism at California State University.

Crimes this month alone included the shooting deaths of six women of Asian descent in Georgia. Chinese American woman Xiao Zhen Xie, 78, was punched in the face earlier this month as she waited at a traffic light in San Francisco. A 65-year-old Asian American woman was savagely beaten by a stranger last week on a sidewalk in Manhattan.

Bible teacher Beth Moore challenged Huckabee’s tweet, calling it “antithetical to the gospel.” Huckabee, who seems to know Moore, responded that he takes the “gospel seriously,” but he failed to reconcile his ugly tweet with his religion.

Hi @BethMooreLPM I love you & appreciate your ministry. I don’t take Twitter or myself that seriously but I do take gospel seriously. I truly wish you only joy & continued blessings. May the power of the resurrection lift you to high places this Easter weekend my dear sister! https://t.co/VwFcAefden — Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) April 4, 2021

Rep. Ted Lieu (D-Calif.) immediately slammed back at Huckabee that, in fact, Coke “likes me,” Delta “agrees with my values,” he wears Nike and “my hometown dodgers won the World Series.” But, Lieu added, “It’s not because of my ethnicity. It’s because I’m not a sh*thead like you who is adding fuel to anti-Asian hate.”

Hey Mike Huckabee, I asked around and Coke likes me, Delta agrees with my values, I wear Nikes and my hometown Dodgers won the World Series.



But it’s not because of my ethnicity. It’s because I’m not a sh*thead like you who is adding fuel to anti-Asian hate.#StopAAPIHate https://t.co/Zs9spYu9GL — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) April 4, 2021

What in the openly racist hell? — New Georgia Project (@NewGAProject) April 3, 2021

You’ve definitely “identified” yourself as a raging bigot, that’s for sure. — Sleeping Giants (@slpng_giants) April 3, 2021

Wow is this appalling.

Six Asian American women were massacred on March 16. Last weekend, an Asian woman your age was beaten and kicked in NYC and is still in hospital with broken bones and a concussion. Every day Asian/AAPI people are victimized by hate crimes. Delete this. — Victoria Brownworth (@VABVOX) April 3, 2021

I just reported Huckabee’s tweet as hate speech to Twitter — Laureen Lazarovici (@LaureenNarro) April 3, 2021

This is disgraceful. — Frank Figliuzzi (@FrankFigliuzzi1) April 3, 2021