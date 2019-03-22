Mike Huckabee's Beto O'Rourke 'Joke' Is Bizarrely Specific And Needlessly Gory

Mike Huckabee, right-wing pundit and a former Republican governor of Arkansas, has added a strange new “joke” to his Twitter repertoire ― and it got dark in a hurry.
Huckabee shared a story about Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke’s reputation for pranks, including supposedly putting a hunk of baby poop in a bowl and telling his wife it was avocado.
O’Rourke told the Washington Post he didn’t remember the gag but admitted that it sounded like something he would do.
The story was weird enough. But then Huckabee added his own violent spin to it:
Huckabee has a reputation for making bad jokes on Twitter, so much so that comic Patton Oswalt has on occasion turned them into mocking standup routines on “Jimmy Kimmel Live.”
True to form, Huckabee’s latest bit didn’t exactly deliver many laughs in his mentions: